Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 26, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Governor Mark Gordon has unveiled a proposal for modernizing and refocusing Wyoming’s higher education system. The initiative, called the Wyoming Innovation Network or WIN, calls for closer collaboration between the University of Wyoming and the state’s community colleges. UW President Ed Seidel will chair a committee directing the effort.

**** The Wyoming Legislature will reconvene for an eight-day virtual session starting tomorrow and continue through Feb. 5. The public will have access to the legislative zoom meetings via the Legislature’s YouTube Channel. The public will also have the opportunity to testify during standing committee meetings by registering to enter the Zoom meetings by clicking a “testify” button provided on the Legislature’s calendar page.

**** Just seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County Monday by the Wyoming Department of Health. The statewide new case total was 156, with nearly 1/3 of those new cases coming from Teton County. Sweetwater County’s active case count dropped to 88, with the state’s total active case count at 1,724. Teton County tops the state with 278 active cases, followed by Uinta County’s 163. More information here.

**** New state health orders are in effect today regarding attendance limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings. Indoor gatherings are now permitted for up to 25 percent of capacity or 250 people. Outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people are now allowed with social distancing guidelines and face coverings requirements still in place. Attendance at UW athletic events at the AA will increase to up to 2,000 fans.

**** Our warmer than normal winter weather has become a safety concern for those who enjoy ice fishing. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says many fisheries in the state may not be safe this year. One Wyoming resident already lost their life this year from falling through the ice. Ice anglers are encouraged to call their regional game and fish office to inquire about ice conditions.

Sports:

**** Nice honor yesterday for Wyoming Cowboy basketball player Marcus Williams as he was named the Mountain West Player of the Week. Williams helped led Wyoming to two home wins over Nevada last Friday and Sunday. He is the first freshman to win that honor this season.

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions:

