Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 27, 2021

Local News:

**** Just two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday in Sweetwater County. The Wyoming Department of Health web site showed just 52 new cases in the state yesterday. Uinta County led the state with 13 new cases. More information here.

**** In Sweetwater County, while there are no new COVID-19 vaccination appointments open for January, second doses of the vaccine for those 70 and older at Memorial Hospital are still proceeding as scheduled this week.

**** The Wyoming Legislature will reconvene for an eight-day virtual session starting today. The public will have access to the legislative zoom meetings via the Legislature’s YouTube Channel. Session information is available here.

**** Governor Mark Gordon is slamming plans by the Biden administration to halt the issuing of new oil and gas leases on federal lands. News outlets have reported that the Biden administration has drafted an order to impose an oil and gas lease moratorium while it conducts a review of the federal oil and gas leasing program. Governor Gordon stated, “The President’s decision to halt federal leasing on oil and gas under the guise of a ‘pause’ is beyond misguided.” The governor pointed out that the administration’s planned action threatens thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in revenues per year.

Sports:

**** For the first time since 1960, no eligible players were voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Tuesday. Pitcher Kurt Schilling came the closest to receiving the required 75 percent of the Baseball Writers Association of America’s vote at 71 percent. Slugger Barry Bonds and pitcher Rodger Clemens each received 61 percent of those votes.

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions:

