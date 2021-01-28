Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 28, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Sweetwater County Health announced Wednesday that they have begun scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for February for individuals who fall into the Phase 1a and 1b categories. The vaccine is expected in the first and third weeks of February with enough doses to schedule 1,560 first dose appointments. Sweetwater County Health stated their focus for the February appointment clinics is residents 70 and over. They are still waiting on guidance from the Wyoming Department of Health for the 65-69 age group and people with health conditions. To schedule a February appointment call Sweetwater County Public Health Monday -Friday between 8 and 4. It was noted that Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River is also offering limited appointments for February.

**** Sweetwater County registered five new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The Wyoming Department of Health report showed the state with 175 new cases yesterday. Sweetwater County’s active case count was steady at 62 with the state’s active case number up 121 to 1,693. More information here

**** The Green River City Council is asking residents for their thoughts on a proposed 18-hole disc golf course to be built at the Scott’s Bottom Nature Area. Green River residents Kevin King and Rick Yoak presented the idea to the Council at a Tuesday night workshop. The Green River Parks and Recreation advisory board voted earlier in favor of the plan and to get the Council to weigh in on the decision. The Green River City Council is asking residents to contact them with comments and input. Contact information is available online at cityofgreenriver.org. The Council is expected to act on the disc golf park request at their February 16 meeting.

Sports:

**** The Rock Springs Tigers defeated Riverton 163-109 in a dual meet yesterday. For individual results, click here.

**** Today in area high school basketball, Farson-Eden will host H.E.M in both girls and boys’ games. And in wrestling, Evanston will be at Rock Springs.

**** The Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball teams will start a two-game series tonight against San Diego State. The Cowboys will be in San Diego riding a three-game winning streak. Game time is 7 p.m. with broadcast time at 6:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Meanwhile, the Cowgirls will be at home facing the Aztecs. Game time is 6:30 p.m. with broadcast time at 6 on 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions:

