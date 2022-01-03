Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 3, 2022

January 3, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

**** Last night District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern send out a ParentSquare message notifying Walnut Elementary students they will start 2022 off by attending classes at Desert View Elementary School. According to the McGovern post, early Sunday morning a 2-inch fire sprinkler line failed due to the cold weather which resulted in flooding in the Walnut Elementary gym, classrooms, and office areas.

All Walnut Elementary staff and students will attend in-person school with Desert View staff and students. School start and end times will not change for either school. Transportation and nutrition services and in-person instruction will continue to occur for all the Desert View and Walnut students with their regular classes and teachers. Current bus stop times and locations for students of both schools will remain the same.

**** While December ended on a cold note, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the average December 2021 daily temperature in Rock Springs was 5.6 degrees higher than normal with the amount precipitation just 77 percent of normal. As a comparison, Riverton was nearly 13 degrees warmer and Lander nearly 10 degrees warmer than normal last month.

**** Beginning this coming Tuesday, January 4, the Community Fine Arts Center will be offering weekly art classes for 2nd to 4th-grade students. There is no charge for the weekly art classes, but due to limited space, pre-registration is required. Registration can take place at the Community Fine Arts Center at 400 C Street, in Rock Springs.

**** The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be holding another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles tomorrow at the Sheriff’s Office in Rock Springs. Currently, 10 vehicles are listed to be sold at the auction. A list of those vehicles can be found at Wyo4News.com. The public showing of the to-be auctioned vehicles will begin Tuesday morning at 10:30 with the auction to follow at 11 a.m.

**** The Rock Springs Civic Center and Family Recreations Center are closed today. The next session of swim lesson at both Rec. Centers will start early Tuesday morning. The Family Rec. Center ice skating lesson registration will also begin early Tuesday morning. The Green River Rec. Center is open today as are all locations of the Sweetwater County Library system in Rock Springs and Green River.

**** Eleven local photographers are currently displaying photos at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. The Sweetwater Photography Open is an annual event by the Sweetwater County Library System with photos on display through the end of January. Subjects include landscapes, florals, animals, and trains. There is no charge to view the exhibit.

**** Tonight’s Wyoming Cowgirl/Boise State basketball game in Laramie has been postponed due to COVID-related concerns. Also, Tuesday’s Cowboy basketball game at Nevada is postponed for the same reason COVID-related reason. The Cowboys also had their Saturday game against Boise State postponed. The Mountain West will attempt to reschedule these games, but if the games cannot be rescheduled, they will be declared a no contest.