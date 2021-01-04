Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 4, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Government offices in Rock Springs and Green River are back open today after the long New Year’s weekend. Both City Councils will be meeting in regular sessions tomorrow evening.

**** Good news for bar and restaurant owners came Saturday when Governor Mark Gordan announced that as of this coming Saturday, Jan. 9, they can go back to normal onsite consumption from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Governor’s updated orders will also allow gyms and fitness centers to increase the number of participants in group fitness classes from 10 to 25. The Wyoming Department of Health will continue to evaluate metrics as the state emerges from the holiday season.

**** Sunday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health showed another 28 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County. Sweetwater County’s recent decline in active cases came to an end with Sunday’s numbers showing 85 active cases in the county, an increase of 21 from Saturday’s WDH report. More information here.

**** There is supposed to be a protest rally today at the State Capitol Building in Cheyenne to what organizer Scott Clem calls “the tyranny of our Wyoming state governor.” The event is scheduled to run from noon to 2 p.m. Clem represented Campbell County’s District 31 until he decided not to seek re-election this past November. There is no word on the anticipated number of protesters expected at today’s event.

**** Wyoming’s lone representative to the U.S. House, Liz Cheney, does not support Donald Trump’s bid to challenge the 2020 presidential election results. On Sunday, the third-ranking House Republican warned in a memo to fellow Republicans that objections to the Electoral College results “set an exceptionally dangerous precedent.”

Meanwhile, new incoming Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis is among 12 GOP members, led by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who have pledged to reject the results of the Electoral College and general election.

**** The City of Rock Springs is reminding you that if you want to recycle that natural Christmas Tree, please take it to 200 Community Park Drive in Rock Springs, do not put the tree out curbside as curbside trees will be taken to the landfill and not recycled. Natural, non-flocked, and undecorated Christmas trees can be dropped off at no cost until Jan. 31. The recycled trees will be made into mulch to be used in Rock Springs City parks and greenways.

**** The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) recently invited students to enter a poster and video contest aimed at highlighting radon information and encouraging testing. Ivie Schaechterle, an 8th grader in Rock Springs, took first place for her poster in the division for grades 7th through 9th.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling season got underway yesterday in Laramie. The Pokes dropped a 24-19 dual match decision to Northern Colorado. Individual match results and more information here.

**** Both the Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball teams will be in action again tonight against Fresno State. The Cowboys will be looking for their seventh straight win, while the Cowgirls will be going for their fourth victory in-a-row. More information here.

**** Nine area footballers were some of 96 nominated for Wyoming Chapter, National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award. Some of the players include Collin Madsen from Rock Springs High School, and Jacob Fuss, James King, Jacob Martinez and Seth White from Green River High School.

Latest Obituaries:

