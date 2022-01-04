Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 4, 2022

January 4, 20222 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** The area will be under a High Wind Warning until noon today and again during the early morning hours of Wednesday into Wednesday night. The National Weather Service in Riverton is saying Sweetwater County and the surrounding area could see wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph with peak gust near 65 mph this morning. Those winds are expected to die down during the afternoon and tonight, but pick up speed in the early morning hours on Wednesday through Wednesday night.

**** What is being called a peaceful protest is scheduled to take place tonight at 6 p.m. in front of the Green River City Hall. The protest has been organized to show objections to the euthanasia of animals at the Green River Animal Control facility. Tonight’s protest is scheduled to last until 7 p.m. when the Green River City Council will be meeting in their regular session at City Hall. The group leading the protest is “Wyoming Against Gas Chambers.” According to posts on their Facebook page, the group has met in the past with Green River Mayor Pete Rust and Green River Animal Control but their efforts to date have not stopped euthanasia from taking place. You can read more on this story at Wyo4News.com and the Wyo4News Facebook page.

The Rock Springs City Council will also be in regular session tonight beginning at 7 p.m.

**** School starts back up today for students in Sweetwater County School District #1. Please remember school zone speed limits are in effect in both Rock Springs and Green River.

**** Yesterday, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County announced their New Year’s baby for 2022. He is Chad Michael Marse who arrived shortly after 2 a.m. on January 1st. He is the son of Brooke Dimick and Sklyar Marse of Green River and is the couple’s third child. Congratulations.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team had another game postponed on Monday. Thursday’s road game at San Jose State was postponed due to COVID-issues with the Cowgirls basketball team. This marks three postponements for the ladies. Tonight’s Cowboy basketball game at Nevada has also been postponed for COVID reasons. The Cowboys have postponed their last two games. The Mountain West will attempt to reschedule all these games, but if the games cannot be rescheduled, they will be declared a no contest.

**** The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be holding that public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this morning at the Sheriff’s Office in Rock Springs. A list of those vehicles can be found at Wyo4News.com. The public showing of the to-be auctioned vehicles will begin at 10:30 this morning with the auction getting underway at 11 a.m.

**** Beginning this coming Tuesday, January 4, the Community Fine Arts Center will be offering weekly art classes for 2nd to 4th-grade students. There is no charge for the weekly art classes, but due to limited space, pre-registration is required. Registration can take place at the Community Fine Arts Center at 400 C Street, in Rock Springs.

**** The Rock Springs Civic Center and Family Recreations Center are now taking registrations for the next session of swim lessons at both recreation centers. Centers will start early Tuesday morning. The Family Rec. Center ice skating lesson registration also begins today.

**** Eleven local photographers are currently displaying photos at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. The Sweetwater Photography Open is an annual event by the Sweetwater County Library System with photos on display through the end of January. Subjects include landscapes, florals, animals, and trains. There is no charge to view the exhibit.