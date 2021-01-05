Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 5, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils are meeting tonight. Yesterday evening in Rock Springs, Tim Robinson, Brent Bettolo, Larry Hickerson, and Rob Zotto were sworn in as members of the Rock Springs City Council. The Green River City Council will also be meeting tonight in regular session with Sherry Bushman, George Jost, and Robert Berg will be sworn in as members of the council. Links to agenda items here.

**** It took almost three full days, but late Sunday night, the first baby of 2021 was born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Eamonn Leo Moore was born at 11:15 p.m. to Brittany and Camden Moore of Rock Springs. More information here.

**** Both UW basketball teams lost last night to Fresno State. The Cowboys saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with an 81-61 loss at Fresno State (More information here) while the Cowgirls lost 83-80 in overtime to the Bulldogs in Laramie (More information here).

**** According to a news release from the Legislative Service Office, the 66th Wyoming Legislature will convene at noon on Jan. 12 for a one-day virtual session to fulfill the requirements of the Wyoming Constitution. Governor Mark Gordon will also deliver a speech at 2 p.m. The Legislature also will address constitutionally required business, including electing leadership and adopting rules before dismissing. The Legislature will resume the 2021 General Session later, which is yet to be announced.

**** Sweetwater County registered another 30 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday. The state registered 302 new cases Monday. The active case number in Sweetwater County rose slightly. (More information here)

**** During the winter months, snowy conditions combined with high gusty winds make it difficult to drive on roads, especially Interstate-80, for passenger vehicles and high-profile vehicles. In order to keep commuters safe while they travel, the Wyoming Highway Patrol often shuts down the interstate to prevent vehicles from blowing over. However, many times mother nature can still get the best of them. (More information here)

**** Rodrick Dow Craythorn, 52, of Syracuse, Utah entered pleas of guilty to charges of excavating or trafficking in archeological resources, and injury or depredation to United States property in U.S. District Court on January 4, 2021. (More information here)

Latest Obituaries:

Johann Cort Belveal – Details

Tammy Lynn Boyce – Details

Manuel De Jesus Martinez – Details

Patrica Lynne Preddy – Details

Julia Ann Duncan – Details

Click here for the latest Wyoming Road Report