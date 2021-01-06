Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 6, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

***** In high school swimming from Tuesday, Lander defeated Green River 101-86 in a dual meet.

***** Yesterday’s Big Piney/Jackson boys and girls basketball games were postponed due to winter conditions and rescheduled for Feb. 2

***** Congratulations to Mountain View’s head football coach Brent Walk for being named the head coach of the South Team for this year’s Wyoming Shrine Bowl All-Star Football Game. Mountain View’s Michael Collins was also named to the coaching staff. The Shrine Bowl will be played on June 12 in Casper.

**** Seven new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health. Sweetwater County’s active case count was listed at 91. More information here.

**** Tuesday, the WDH reported another 28 COVID-19 related deaths of Wyoming residents. Three of the deaths were shown to be Sweetwater County residents, and one from Sublette County. More information here.

**** A reminder that registration for the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Youth Development Basketball Program begins this Friday. The program is geared to first through third graders giving participants a good foundation for the fundamentals of basketball. Contract the Rock Springs Civic Center for more information.

**** At last night’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, residents spoke up to seek leadership from elected officials and members of the community to combat COVID-19 health orders. More information here.

Road Conditions:

Click for Wyoming Road Report