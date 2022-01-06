Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 6, 2022

January 6, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** Yesterday, the Southwest Regional Airport recorded a peak gust of 60 mph shortly after 8 a.m. Another 60-mph wind gust was recorded by a weather station 15 miles southeast of Rock Springs around 10:45 a.m. Green River’s peak wind gust was 48 mph just before 3 p.m. yesterday.

We will still be windy today. The Thursday forecast is calling for those winds to be between 20 to 30 mph with possible gusts to near 45 mph and over 30 mph tonight. Those winds will decrease to 10 to 20 mph on Friday but back to near 30 mph on Saturday. Today’s high will be 37. The overnight low is at 25. Friday’s high at 39. The low 30’s on Saturday and only the lower 20s for the high on Sunday.

**** The Rock Springs Coat Bank is in need of some help. The facility has given away 116 coats since October 1 but is currently short on coats for men 2XL and larger and women’s XL sizes. According to April Thompson, the Housing Supervisor at the Rock Springs Housing Authority those sizes are the most needed.

Since the beginning of October, the Coat Bank has received 100 coats from the public, but there is still a need. For those wishing to donate or receive a warm winter coat, the Rock Springs Housing Authority is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 5 at 233 C Street in Rock Springs.

**** The Green River City Council and Sweetwater County School District #2 may be doing a land swap. District #2 owns 3.9 acres of property that is near the County-owned Golden Hour Senior Citizen Center which includes the Skate Park, and a portion of the Collier Park baseball field. District #2 would like to swap the land for a portion of land located just east of the Green River horse corrals.

District #2 would like to build several barn-type structures for their FFA program. On Tuesday night, the Green River City Council informed staff to move forward on a proposed land swap which may include a straight swap or possibly a lease for both entities.

**** The Rock Springs and Green River high school basketball teams were scheduled to begin play today in a three-day tournament in Laramie and Cheyenne. But due to weather and road conditions, that tournament will now start on Friday with a revised schedule. Weather also caused the postponement of yesterday’s Mountain View at Rawlins wrestling dual. Friday’s Rock Springs Invitational Swim Meet is still scheduled to take place at the Green River High School pool.

**** Members of Governor Mark Gordon’s Cabinet will hold a public Virtual Town Hall to review the Governor’s recommendations for the use of the first round of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. That virtual meeting will take place this Friday at 12:30 p.m. On December 16, Gordon released which included just under $500 million in funds for a range of programs and investments. A link to view the Virtual Town Hall can be found at Wyo4News.com.

Sports

**** Currently, the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team is still scheduled to play Fresno State on Sunday afternoon in Laramie. The Cowgirls have had their last two games postponed due to COVID-issues. Sunday’s game is scheduled for a 1: p.m. tip-off. The Cowboys, have had their last three games postponed, are still scheduled to host San Diego State this coming Wednesday night. The postponed games have yet to be rescheduled.

**** The Wyoming high school winter sports season is starting back up. Today, Mountain View will be at Rawlins in wrestling. Green River and Rock Springs wrestlers will compete in out-of-state tournaments on Friday. The Rock Springs and Green River boys and girls’ basketball teams are scheduled to begin play Thursday in a three-day Cheyenne tournament. Area boys’ swim teams will compete at the Rock Springs Invitational on Friday.