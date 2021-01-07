Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 7, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Early this morning, Washington D.C. time, Congress formally confirmed the election of Joe Biden as president. This comes a day after a mob invaded the Capitol Building in an effort to avoid having President Trump confirmed as the loser in the race. The affirmation came after the House of Representatives and the Senate overwhelmingly rejected efforts by some Republicans to object to the acceptance of Electoral College wins for Biden in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Wyoming’s newly elected Senator Cynthia Lummis was one of those Senators objecting to the general election results. Wyoming Senator John Barrasso and Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney voted to confirm the results. Biden will be sworn in as President on January 20.

**** Wednesday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health showed Sweetwater County with 18 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state’s total number of new cases was 261. Sweetwater County’s active case count increased to 103 late Wednesday, 12 more than Tuesday. More information here.

**** The Downtown Rock Springs URA is asking residents to nominated businesses for their annual Downtown First Awards. The winners will be announced next month. Community members are invited to nominate businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee will select the winners in several categories. Nomination forms can be found at downtownrs.com or the Downtown Rock Springs URA office at 603 South Main Street.

**** The Wyoming State Forestry Division and Wyoming Project Learning Tree are again teaming for their annual Wyoming State Arbor Day poster contest. Last year, Green River student Makayla Baker won the statewide event. The contest is open to all Wyoming fourth and fifth-grade students. This year’s theme is “Trees: That’s WY.” (why) Spelled WY. The winner will receive $100, their framed poster, and a plaque. Entry information can be found here.

**** Visitors to Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway will soon be able to reserve campsites in advance at all concession-operated campgrounds. Reservations will go live on Recreation.gov beginning January 26 for the 2021 operating season. All park campgrounds that were first come, first served are moving to this advance reservation system.

**** The Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Board recently received two awards for their new website at TourWyoming.com. Travel Weekly and the Web Marketing Association both recognized the site for outstanding quality.

Sports:

**** Local high school wrestling is happening tonight as Rock Springs will travel to Green River for a dual match.

**** The latest WyoPreps.com high school basketball polls are out. In the boy’s rankings, Green River is No. 7 in 4A with Cheyenne Central on top. Other area teams in the top five are Lyman No. 6 in 3A, Big Piney No. 2 in 2A, and Farson-Eden No. 2 in 1A.

In the girl’s basketball rankings, Green River is No. 5 in 4A, where Thunder Basin is No. 1. Other area teams receiving votes this week were Mountain View No. 2 and Lyman No. 5 in 3A, and Big Piney No. 4 in 2A.

**** The University of Wyoming Athletics Department has extended their no fans in the stands policy until at least January 25. These guidelines follow the most recent Public Health Order issued by the Wyoming Department of Health regarding COVID-19 and gatherings of more than 10 people. Only a limited number of family members of student-athletes and coaches, along with essential personnel working the events, will be allowed at UW Athletics events through Jan. 25.

Both the Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams are idle until Saturday when they start a two-game series with Boise State. The Cowboys will be home with the Cowgirls on the road.

Latest Obituaries:

Margaret (Peggy) DeWulf Evans – Details

Keith Albert Lamoreaux – Details

Road Conditions:

