Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 7, 2022

January 7, 2022 — Here is a recap of today’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** We are expected to get some relief today from the recent high winds, but breezy conditions will continue through Saturday. Today’s winds should be 10 -20, increasing 15 to 25 mph during the night. Saturday’s winds will increase to 15 to 30 mph. On Sunday, the winds will calm to around ten mph. Today’s high is expected to be 39, with an overnight low of 22. Saturday’s high be 33, with Sunday’s high at 25.

Next week will be cool, with highs in the mid-20s and overnight lows in the single digits.

**** The Wyoming Department of Family Services reported that the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, know as ERAP, has provided over 15.6 million dollars in rent assistance to residents statewide. ERAP started at the end of April 2021 and, to date, has assisted over 61-hundred Wyoming households who need help with paying rent due to the COVID pandemic. The report stated over 9,800 Wyoming residents applied for ERAP rental assistance.

**** Members of Governor Mark Gordon’s Cabinet will hold a public Virtual Town Hall Today to review the Governor’s recommendations for the use of the first round of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. That virtual meeting will take place Today at 12:30 p.m. On December 16, Gordon released his plan for just under $500 million in funds for a range of programs and investments. A link to view the Virtual Town Hall can be found at Wyo4News.com.

**** Today is the last day to register for the Indoor Ironman Triathlon at the Rock Springs Family Rec Center. The entry fee is $25 for those 15 years and older. The event features multiple distance events that can be completed at any location between January 10 – 30. Call the Family Recreation Center for more details.

**** The Rock Springs Invitational Swim Meet will be taking place today, but the location will be at Green River High School due to work being done on the Tigers home pool. Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, Evanston, and Kemmerer are scheduled to compete in the boys’ swim meet which gets underway at 4 p.m.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team is still scheduled to play Fresno State on Sunday afternoon in Laramie. The Cowgirls have had their last two games postponed due to COVID-issues. The Cowgirls game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 FM beginning at 12:30 Sunday with tip-off at 1 p.m. The Cowboys are currently set to resume their season on Wednesday, January 12 at home against San Diego State this coming Wednesday night. The Cowboys have had their last three games postponed.