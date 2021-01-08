Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 8, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Another 25 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Sweetwater County by the Wyoming Department of Health. Overall, 261 new cases were reported in the state, with Laramie County’s 69 leading the way. The WDH report showed neighboring Uinta County had 50 new cases Thursday. There was no change in Sweetwater County’s active case count from Thursday’s report. More information here.

**** The National Weather Service in Riverton has stated that the state’s drought conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon. According to a Jan. 7 release of the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought conditions remain in all areas of Wyoming except for extreme eastern and southern Sweetwater County, central and eastern Fremont County, and parts of Natrona, Johnson, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties. More information here.

**** A member of the Sweetwater County Sherriff’s office will be featured on the national tv show “20/20” tonight. Sweetwater County Detective Jeff Sheaman will discuss details of the 1977 murder of Christine Thornton of Granger. In 2016, Sheaman and other detectives connected Thornton’s murder to at least seven other women killed across the county by Rodney Alcala, known as the Dating Game serial killer. The program is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. locally on ABC.

**** For the next six years, the Casper Events Center will have a new name, The Ford Casper Events Center. The City of Casper struck a deal with Ford dealers across the state for those naming rights nearly a year ago, but the current pandemic and lack of usage at the nearly 40-year old building delayed name change until Thursday.

**** Today, registration begins for the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Youth Development Basketball Program. The program is geared to first through third graders giving participants a good foundation for the fundamentals of basketball. Contract the Rock Springs Civic Center for more information.

**** Congratulations to the Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Board. They recently received two awards for their revised website TourWyoming.com. Travel Weekly and the Web Marketing Association both recognized the site for outstanding quality. The new-look website was re-launched last March and is designed to be a resource for visitors to plan their trips to Sweetwater County.

Sports:

**** Local high school wrestling from last night, Green River defeated Rock Springs 45 – 35 in a dual meet. Today, Rock Springs travels to Shoshoni to dual against Big Piney and Shoshoni.

**** In high school basketball today, the Green River boys and girls are at Cheyenne East while the Rock Springs boys and girls travel to Cheyenne South. In other boys and girls basketball, Lovell is at Rocky Mountain while Lyman and Mountain View teams compete at the Worland Winter Classic.

**** The Rock Springs Quad boys swimming meet will occur today at Rock Springs High School featuring Green River, Lyman, Kemmerer, and Rock Springs.

Latest Obituaries:

None reported on January 7, 2021

Road Conditions:

Click for Wyoming Road Report