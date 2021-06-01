Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: June 1, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** We will be mostly sunny today with light winds. High 77. Low tonight at 44. WE could find ourselves into the 90s by Friday. Here is your local seven-day forecast.

**** Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting in regular sessions tonight at their respective City Halls. Agendas for both meetings can be found here.

**** Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will be joined by industry leaders and elected officials to announce a new energy initiative at 11 a.m. tomorrow at the State Capitol Building. According to the Governor’s Office, tomorrow’s announcement of an energy initiative will impact Wyoming’s economic future. Many of Wyoming’s elected officials and industry leaders will be in attendance.

**** The City of Rock Springs is reminding citizens to remove all floral decorations from gravesites at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery by June 8. Flowers in permanent vases may remain at the gravesites all year long.

**** The Huck Finn Fishing Derby is coming up this Saturday at the Wataha Recreation Area in Rock Springs. Registration for those ages 3 to 12 will take place at the fishing pond at 8:30 Saturday morning with the fishing derby running from 9 a.m. to noon. The annual event is free and is part of the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Summer Programs.

**** While both the Rock Springs and Green River splash pads are open for the summer season, the wading pools in Rock Springs are currently not scheduled to open until next Monday, June 7.

Sports:

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report