Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: June 10, 2021

***** A strong cold front will blast its way across Wyoming this afternoon and evening, bringing with it High Wind Warnings for most of the southern and central parts of the state. Some areas along I-80 could experience winds near 65 mph today and this evening, especially between Rawlins and Cheyenne. In addition to the high winds and cooler temperatures, elevated to critical fire weather conditions are possible.

Locally, our winds will be at 25 to 35 mph today, with gusts to 50 mph through the night. High today at 81. Low tonight will be 36. Friday will be sunny and cooler with light winds and a high of 77. Here is your seven-day local forecast.

**** Governor Mark Gordon has announced the launch of a new website that will provide detailed, updated information on drought conditions here in the state. Drought.wyo.gov was developed through a collaboration of multiple state and federal agencies. Most of Sweetwater County is currently classified as experiencing moderate drought conditions, with the southern part of the county classified as having severe or extreme conditions.

**** Thank you to all who donated blood Tuesday and Wednesday for the 2021 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. The total amount of donated blood and the winning first responder agency should be announced later today.

**** Tonight, in Green River, the free concerts at the Clock Tower will begin at 7 p.m.

**** The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has announced their May Volunteers of the Month. They are Lorin Jones, Brianna Parker, Sara Davidson, and Zoe Kautzman. With the help of some friends, the four young ladies recently painted the new butterfly mural located on Broadway Street in Downtown Rock Springs. More information here.

**** Yesterday, TC Energy announced they would permanently terminate the Keystone XL Pipeline project. The pipeline was being built to carry oil from Canada into the United States. President Biden revoked the pipeline’s permits in January. Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso yesterday on Twitter stated, “At a time when gasoline prices are spiking, the White House is celebrating the death of a pipeline that would help bring Americans relief.”

