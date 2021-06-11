Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: June 11, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

***** According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, yesterday’s local peak wind gust was recorded at 57 mph. Weather stations located at Point of Rocks and Reliance recorded peak wind gusts of 55 and 54 mph. Winds near Cody were clocked at 80 mph.

We will be sunny today with less wind and cooler temperatures—high today at 76 with a low tonight of 46. Saturday, we will begin to warm up with light winds and a high of 88. Your local seven-day forecast here.

Sponsor

**** Congratulations to Sweetwater County Dispatch on winning the first responder team competition for the 2021 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. It is the agency’s first win in the events five-year history. All totaled, 137 pints of blood were donated in the two-day event sponsored in part by WyoRadio.

**** Next Monday and Tuesday, the City of Green River will begin its aerial mosquito abatement program. According to Green River officials, the operations will take begin Monday morning and conclude Tuesday evening. In addition, the Parks and Recreation Department has already begun to place “BTI biscuits” in areas of standing water on City property. The biscuits prevent mosquito larvae from developing and becoming biting adults.

**** Tomorrow, the 2021 Touch-A-Truck event will take place at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. The free family event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the recreation center parking lot. There is still a need for volunteers who want to display their semis, large trucks, cranes, and other unique vehicles. Call the Rock Springs Parks and Rec Department if you are interested.

**** The 10th Annual Charity Poker run hosted by American Legion Riders of Post 24 is coming up tomorrow, Saturday. All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to help veterans with suicide prevention and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Registration for the event will be from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday at the Archie Hay Post 24 in Downtown Rock Springs. This year’s route will be a round trip to Atlantic City. All types of vehicles are welcome to participate. A kid’s only local poker run will also take place from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Sponsor

Sports:

**** Former Wyoming Cowboy and current Cleveland Cavalier basketball player Larry Nance Jr. has been named as one of 10 finalists for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award. Nance played for the Cowboys from 2011 to 2015.

This season, Nance helped raise money and create awareness for local Cleveland businesses by wearing a shirt for a business and then auctioning off his jersey and shoes after every game. The Cavalier organization tripled the amount of each auction total, helping to raise over $220,000.

Latest Obituaries:

None