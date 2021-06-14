Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: June 14, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

***** The National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting near-record high temperatures in the mid-90s today and Tuesday. The NWS is reporting the Rock Springs’ all-time high temperature is 98 degrees set back on July 13, 2002. Buffalo, Thermopolis, and Worland are all expecting high temperatures over 100 degrees today. Casper, Cody, and Riverton expect to join the 100 degrees plus group Tuesday, with Worland and Thermopolis expecting Tuesday’s high at 106. Official records for area high temperatures have been kept since 1948.

Locally, our hot weather will also feature light winds today, with a high of 95. We will cool to 56 tonight and head back up to 96 on Tuesday with winds under 20 mph. Your local forecast here.

**** This morning through Tuesday evening, the City of Green River will begin its aerial mosquito abatement program. The Parks and Recreation Department has already begun to place “BTI biscuits” in areas of standing water on City property. The biscuits prevent mosquito larvae from developing and becoming biting adults.

**** This evening, kids age 5 to 10 will have a chance to rid themselves of some energy with the season’s first Munchkin Mile at Veterans Park in Rock Springs. This event is entitled “Obstacle Scamper” and will feature young participants racing through challenging obstacle courses. Registration begins at 6 p.m., with the racing starting at 6:30 p.m. The free event is part of the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Summer Programs.

**** As of Sunday evening’s report, from the Robinson Fire burning 20 south of Buffalo, the fire was 25% contained with 790 acres burned. Last evening firefighters began conducting a strategic burn operation in Robinson Canyon on the northwest portion of the fire perimeter to secure the area and mitigate risk. If conditions allow, firefighters will continue those burns today.

**** The Rock Springs Shrine Club will have their annual Vidalia onion sale tomorrow. The annual fundraiser will take place at the Rock Springs Honda Toyota parking lot at 401 Center Street. A ten-pound bag will cost $15 on a first-come, first-served basis. Money from the event with help with local Shrine Club projects, including the Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City, Utah.

