Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: June 15, 2021

***** It was a record-setting weather day yesterday for Rock Springs with an official high of 96. The National Weather Service in Riverton showed Green River’s official high at 95. Those temperatures were cool compared to 105 in Greybull, and 104 in Lovell, Worland and Basin. Rawlins at 94 degrees and Laramie’s high of 92 yesterday also recorded record high temperatures.

More record-breaking heat is expected today with a high of 102 here in the Rock Springs/Green River area. See the local seven-day forecast here. With the hot temperatures and low humidity, fire dangers across the state have been elevated.

**** The Robinson Fire, burning 20 miles south of Buffalo, has reached 1,038 acres burned with 29% containment as of Monday evening. The lightning-caused fire which started last Tuesday has 349 personnel on-site.

**** Yesterday morning around 7:45 the Rock Springs Fire Department was called to an apartment fire at 509 Elias Avenue. Upon arriving, firefighters found the apartment fully involved with 20-foot flames and heavy smoke. The apartment’s occupant was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for smoke inhalation. There were no injuries to firefighters or emergency responders. As of last evening, the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

**** The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has been awarded $8,406,667 in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, Wyoming Business Council, and Wyoming Department of Transportation for their Commercial Terminal Modernization Project. The three grants were recently approved by the airport’s governing body, the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Board, and represent the first installment of grant funds towards the $19.51 million projects. Construction is slated to begin this July 2021 and continue through the end of 2022.

**** The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in their regular third Tuesday of the month meetings. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m. See agendas here.

**** A busy Saturday is on the way. The Rods and Rails Car Show will be taking place in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to construction of South Main Street, this year’s Rods and Rails will take place on North Front Street.

The annual Brews and Blues event will also take place on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. in Bunning Park. Admission tickets are $35 each with $45 VIP tickets also available for early admission.

