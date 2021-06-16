Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: June 16, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

***** While some had thermometers reading 100 degrees or more, yesterday’s official high temperature in both Rock Springs and Green River was listed at 96 degrees. That is still a record high temperature for June 15. Little America took the honors for Sweetwater County’s highest temperature at 98. Farson’s high was listed at 93.

The hot weather will continue today, with the Rock Springs area high today of 99. Thursday’s high is 95. Your local seven-day forecast here.

**** Starting July 1 Rock Springs residents will be paying more for water and sewer. Last night the Rock Springs City Council approved that measure as well as the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget. More information here.

**** Dip, Dodge, and Splash will be taking place today from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Century West Park. People of all ages can slide down the gigantic slip n’ slides while enjoying dodge ball the Century West Park wading pool. Remember, the Blairtown pool is closed on Wednesdays, but the Washington pool is open today.

**** Tonight’s Concert in the Park at Bunning Park will feature the band WY5. The free concert will get underway at 7 p.m. Please bring your own chairs and blankets. Thursday’s free Concert at the Clock Tower in Green River will feature Flyover Town. That concert will begin at 6:45 p.m.

**** The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies pantry truck will be in Rock Springs this Saturday for another drive-thru food distribution. The location will be at the Sweetwater Events Complex parking lot with food distribution starting at 1 p.m. Food is available for anyone seeking supplemental assistance. There is no cost to participate in the first-come-first-serve program.

**** A federal judge in Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Biden administration from pausing new old and gas lease on federal land. The judge said the administration doesn’t have the legal right to stop leasing federal territory for oil-and-gas production without approval from Congress.

The judge, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, also said that states suing the federal government would be harmed immediately as the pause prevents them from collecting lease bids and bonuses from oil-and-gas prospectors. Back in March, the State of Wyoming filed a lawsuit challenging President Biden’s moratorium on oil and gas leasing on federal lands.

Sports:

**** Rock Springs High School senior Isaac Schoenfeld recently announced that he is trading in his black and orange for brown and gold. On Monday, Schoenfeld verbally committed to continue his football career with the University of Wyoming Cowboys following his senior season at Rock Springs. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Quinn Cherice McKinney – Details