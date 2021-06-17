Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: June 17, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

***** Sunny and breezy today with winds increasing to 15 to 33 mph this afternoon and continuing into the evening hours. High today – 94. Still breezy Friday afternoon with a high of 91. Here is your local seven-day forecast.

**** Tonight’s free Concert at the Clock Tower in Green River will feature Flyover Town. That concert is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Sponsor

**** The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies pantry truck will be in Rock Springs this Saturday for another drive-thru food distribution. The location will be at the Sweetwater Events Complex parking lot with food distribution starting at 1 p.m. Food is available for anyone seeking supplemental assistance. There is no cost to participate in the first-come-first-serve program.

**** The City of Rock Springs will begin its mosquito abatement program next Thursday through Friday, July 2. City personnel will be spraying in designated areas of the city using a truck-mounted aerosol sprayer. The City of Green River began its aerial mosquito abatement program last Monday.

**** Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is welcomed Tuesday’s ruling by a federal judge in Louisiana blocking the Biden Administration’s current oil and gas leasing pause on federal lands. In a prepared press release on Wednesday, Gordon stated, “ This preliminary injunction is outstanding news for Wyoming and our energy workers. It confirms the position we have maintained since this “pause” was implemented.” Back in March, the State of Wyoming filed a lawsuit challenging President Biden’s moratorium on oil and gas leasing on federal lands.

Sponsor

**** A busy Saturday is on the way. The Rods and Rails Car Show will be taking place in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to the construction on South Main Street, this year’s Rods and Rails will take place on North Front Street.

**** The annual Brews and Blues event will also take place on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. in Bunning Park. Admission tickets are $35 each, with $45 VIP tickets also available for early admission.

Sports:

**** The Memorial Hospital Foundation announced yesterday that the hospital’s Golf Classic would occur on August 14 at the Rolling Green Country Club in Green River. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. The Golf Classic raises money for the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Team sign-up information is available at MHSCfoundation.com.

Latest Obituaries:

Nelia “Nellie” Boren Castillon – Details