Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: June 18, 2021

***** Mostly sunny with light and variable winds this morning, increasing to 20 mph this afternoon. High – 92. Saturday’s high will be 91, with afternoon and evening winds gusting to 30 mph. The first day of Summer/Father’s Day will be cooler. Here is your local seven-day forecast.

**** Very warm temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds will create critical fire weather conditions today throughout the area. Red Flag Warnings have been issued for the Absaroka mountains and the east slopes of the Wind River Mountains.

**** Today is a federal holiday. Yesterday, President Biden signed the law creating the Juneteenth federal holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures. Juneteenth is Saturday, June 19.

Wyoming has recognized the Juneteenth holiday since 2003 when the state legislature passed a bill establishing the holiday on the third Saturday of the month. While today is not a state holiday, the Governor Offices stated Gordon would work with lawmakers to consider this option for future years.

**** Zach Guier is the newest trustee of Western Wyoming Community College. Guier was officially appointed to the position last night and took the oath of office before taking his seat on the Western board of trustees. He is replacing Trustee Carla Hester-Croff, who resigned from the board in May. Guier is a Sweetwater County native and graduate of the University of Wyoming.

**** The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies pantry truck will be in Rock Springs this Saturday for another drive-thru food distribution. The location will be at the Sweetwater Events Complex parking lot with food distribution starting at 1 p.m. Food is available for anyone seeking supplemental assistance. There is no cost to participate in the first-come-first-serve program.

**** The Rods and Rails Car Show will be in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to the construction on South Main Street, this year’s Rods and Rails will take place on North Front Street.

**** The annual Brews and Blues event will also occur on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. in Bunning Park. Admission tickets are $35 each, with $45 VIP tickets also available for early admission.

