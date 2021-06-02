Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: June 2, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** We will be mostly sunny and warmer today with a high of 82. Low tonight of 49. Even warmer on Thursday and Friday. Your seven-day local forecast here.

**** With the warmer weather here, City of Green River officials are encouraging those wanting to float the Green River to be especially careful in and around the Diversion Dam upstream from the city limits. Despite the lower-than-normal water levels, the force of the water can still cause the undertow. Currently, the flow on the Green River in the city is running at 575 cubic feet per second, well below the overall June 1 average of 3,480 cubic feet per second.

**** Industry leaders and elected officials will join Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon to announce a new energy initiative at 11 a.m. today. The announcement will be streamed live on the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.

**** Four Sweetwater County residents will be part of the Wyoming Leadership Class of 2022. The leadership session will start in August and continue through to May 2022. See more information here.

**** Monthly benefits for the families participating in the Wyoming WIC Program, which the Wyoming Department of Health operates, will see a significant temporary boost over the next few months. Through September 30, the fruit and vegetable voucher included as one part of WIC benefits has been increased to $35 per month per participant. That amount is up from the standard $9 per month for children and $11 per month for women. The increase was included in the federal American Rescue Plan Act approved earlier this year.

**** Yesterday, Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter announced that he would be retiring on July 1. Slaughter, who is a Democrat, was elected to a four-year term in 2018. The local Democrat party will now have 30 days to come up with candidates to present to the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners, of which one will be chosen to be the interim county treasurer.

**** The Huck Finn Fishing Derby is coming up this Saturday at the Wataha Recreation Area in Rock Springs. Registration for those ages 3 to 12 will take place at the fishing pond at 8:30 Saturday morning, with the fishing derby running from 9 a.m. to noon. The annual event is free and is part of the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Summer Programs.

Sports:

Latest Obituaries:

