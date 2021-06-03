Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: June 3, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** We will be near-record high temperatures for the next couple of days with more sunny skies today with a high of 88. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the June 3 record high temperature was 87 in 2012. Even warmer Friday. Here is your local seven-day forecast.

**** Yesterday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced that TerraPower and PacifiCorp are looking to convert an existing coal power plant in Wyoming into a Natrium reactor demonstration project. The companies are evaluating several potential locations in the state. The location of the Natrium demonstration plant is expected to be announced by the end of this year. More information here.

**** The Rock Springs Police Department asks for the public’s help with four recent reports of gunshots being fired within the city. All four incidents took place between May 23 and May 31 in the area of 9th Street and N. Street. Two buildings were known to be hit in two of those shootings, which occurred between midnight and 2 a.m. If you have any information, call the RSPD.

**** Commuter traffic will be moving slower today on Eastbound I80 around milepost 97 between Green River and Rock Springs due to road work contracted by the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT is saying speeds will be reduced to 10 to 25 mph today while work is being done and then allowed to dry. The speed limit should return to normal by Friday morning.

**** As of June 1, the Wyoming Department of Health is showing a little over 26% of Sweetwater County’s total population has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. That equates to 11,158 residents. The statewide percentage is 29.01%. Teton County has the highest percentage of those fully vaccinated at over 54%, with Albany County next at 39%. Campbell County has the lowest percentage at 16.3.

Sports:

