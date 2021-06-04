Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: June 4, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Get ready for a warm weekend. We will be sunny and hot today with a high near 91. A little cooler Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Your complete local seven-day forecast here.

**** The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo is back with their first performance tonight at the Rodeo Grounds in Green River. A second rodeo performance will take place Saturday night. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the rodeo starting at 7 p.m. both tonight and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

**** Appointments for the 2021 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive are still being taken. The annual blood drive battle between local first responders will take place on Tuesday in Rock Springs at the Bunning Freight Station and Wednesday at the Green River Recreation Center. Appointments can be made at vitalant.org, and you’re asked to use the sponsor code BATTLE 21. The Rock Springs Police Department is the defending champion from 2019 due to the 2020 event being canceled due to the pandemic.

**** Starting today, WYDOT will be closing the westbound off-ramp at exit 111, Middle Baxter Road, as part of a project taking place east of Rock Springs on I80. The closure is expected to last through this Sunday. Exit 111 eastbound to the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is still available. Traffic traveling westbound to the airport will be detoured at exit 122 or travel to Rock Springs and circle back.

**** Memorial Hospital’s Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic has added a second provider allowing them to expand their hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The walk-in clinic is for health issues requiring urgent medical attention. Outpatient lab services will also be available during regular clinic hours.

Sports:

**** The Huck Finn Fishing Derby is coming up this Saturday at the Wataha Recreation Area in Rock Springs. Registration for those ages 3 to 12 will take place at the fishing pond at 8:30 Saturday morning, with the fishing derby running from 9 a.m. to noon. The annual event is free and is part of the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Summer Programs.

Latest Obituaries:

