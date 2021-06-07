Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: June 7, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

**** We will be sunny today with light winds possibly gusting to 20 mph today and tonight. High today – 88. Low tonight – 54. We have a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers on Tuesday with winds increasing to near 40 mph. Here is your local seven-day forecast. Please remember, the above-average temperatures, coupled with the very low humidity, have greatly increased the fire dangers throughout the area.

**** The 2021 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will take place Tuesday in Rock Springs at the Bunning Freight Station and Wednesday in Green River at the Recreation Center. Blood Drive hours are noon to 6 p.m. on both days and features a friendly competition between the area’s first responders.

Appointments can be made at vitalant.org and you’re asked to use the sponsor code BATTLE 21. The Battle of the Badges is sponsored in part by WyoRadio.

**** Two of the three City of Rock Springs wading pools will open for the summer season today. The Blairtown and Washington Pools will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. This year the pool at Century West Park will only be open on Wednesdays. The popular Dip, Dodge, and Splash event at Century West Park will still be taking place at Century West Park beginning next Wednesday, June 16.

**** This Wednesday, the free Rock Springs Concerts in the Park will start its season with a performance by folk/punk/funk group Eagle Beak. The concerts will run every Wednesday in Bunning Park until August 18.

In Green River, the free concerts at the Clock Tower will begin this Thursday at 7 p.m.

**** The 10th annual charity poker run hosted by American Legion Riders of Post 24 is coming up next Saturday, June 12. All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to help veterans with suicide prevention and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Registration for the event will be from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, at the Archie Hay Post 24 in Downtown Rock Springs. This year’s route will be a round trip to Atlantic City. All types of vehicles are welcome to participate. A kid’s only local poker run will also take place from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

