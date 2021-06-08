Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: June 8, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

We are going to be windy for the next few days with gusts to 40 mph today, decreasing to 30 mph tonight and Wednesday, but back near 40 mph on Thursday. High today at 84. Wednesday high will be 86 and cooler slightly Thursday with a high of 81.

Please remember, the above average temperatures, low humidity, and today’s winds have greatly increased the fire dangers throughout the area.

**** Today is day one of the 2021 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive between area first responders. Today’s drive is at the Bunning Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs from noon to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome if you have not already secured an appointment. Tomorrow the Battle of the Badges will move to the Recreation Center in Green River, again from noon to 6 p.m. WyoRadio will be broadcasting live from the blood driver from 1 to 3 p.m. today, sponsored by John Parris Furniture. More information can be found at the Wyo4News.com and Wyo4News Facebook page. (RSPD is the defending first responder champion)

**** During a meeting with elected officials on Monday, County Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon said that Sweetwater County leads the state in active coronavirus cases with around 70 and a 9.9% testing positivity rate. The state’s positivity rate is 2.4%. Stachon also reported two recent COVID-19 related deaths in Sweetwater County, the first in months. According to Stachon, neither individual was vaccinated. As of June 1, just over 26% of Sweetwater County residents had been fully vaccinated.

**** Yellowstone Park vehicle entries through the Memorial Day weekend showed a 50% increase over the same weekend in 2019 when all the entries were open to the public. Last Memorial Day weekend only the Wyoming park entrances were open due to the pandemic. Over 43,400 vehicle entries were recorded this year at Yellowstone over the four-day Memorial Day weekend.

**** The 2021 Wyoming Shrine Bowl football game will take place Saturday in Casper at Natrona High School. The All-Star game features the top 2021 high school seniors from around the state, including many area players. You can find a list of those area players at Wyo4News. com. Proceeds from the game benefit the Shrines Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City.

**** This Wednesday, the free Rock Springs Concerts in the Park will start its season with a performance by folk/punk/funk group Eagle Beak. The concerts will run every Wednesday in Bunning Park until August 18.

In Green River, the free concerts at the Clock Tower will begin this Thursday at 7 p.m.

**** This Saturday, the 2021 Touch-A-Truck event will take place at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. The free, family event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the recreation center parking lot. There is still a need for volunteers who want to display their semis, large trucks, cranes and other unique vehicles. Call the Rock Springs Parks and Rec Department if you are interested.

**** The 16th annual charity poker run hosted by American Legion Riders of Post 24 is coming up next Saturday, June 12. All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to help veterans with suicide prevention and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Registration for the event will be from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, at the Archie Hay Post 24 in Downtown Rock Springs. This year’s route will be a round trip to Atlantic City. All types of vehicles are welcome to participate. A kid’s only local poker run will also take place from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

