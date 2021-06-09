Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: June 9, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

***** We will be sunny today with lighter winds to near 30 mph this afternoon and evening. High today at 87. Tomorrow’s winds gust could be more than 50 mph through Thursday night. Here is your local seven-day forecast.

**** With the current wind patterns, we may experience some smokey skies at times due to wildfires burning in Colorado, Utah, News Mexico, and Arizona.

**** Today is day two of the 2021 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. Today’s blood donations will occur at the Recreation Center in Green River from noon to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. The Battle of the Badges is sponsored in part by WyoRadio.

**** Tonight, the Rock Springs free Concerts in the Park will start up with a performance by folk/punk/funk group Eagle Beak. The concert will start at 7 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own seating. In Green River, the free concerts at the Clock Tower will begin tomorrow at 7 p.m.

**** The Libertarian Party has announced they will be delivering two ballot initiatives to the Wyoming Secretary of State in Cheyenne on Friday. The ballot measures aim to accomplish two things: legalize medical cannabis and decriminalize cannabis for personal use. The Wyoming state legislature has introduced cannabis decriminalization bills at times during the last 30 years. According to a press release, the ballot initiatives presented on Friday would allow Wyoming residents to vote on these issues in the 2022 general election.

**** Governor Mark Gordon has announced that up to $12 million of remaining CARES Act funds will be used to fund the Energy Rebound Program, which is designed to get more people working in the energy industry. While Wyoming’s economy continues to improve after the pandemic, the oil and gas industry lags due to external market factors. According to the Governor’s Office, there are currently nine drilling rigs operating in Wyoming, compared to more than 30 in February of 2020.

