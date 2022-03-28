Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: Mach 28, 2022

March 28, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s Wyo4News stories.

**** A little cooler today with a chance of scattered showers later tonight and a better chance of rain on Tuesday. The high today should be 66 with an overnight low of 36. Cooler Tuesday with a high of 52. We could see rain and snow mixed Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday’s high at 51.

**** A plugged-in electric bike rechargeable battery pack turned out to be the cause of an early Saturday morning house fire in Green River. Around 2 a.m. Saturday, the Green River Fire Department arrived to find the fire in the main living room of the residence. The homeowners had already extinguished the flames and most of the hot spots but not before the home was damaged. All three residents were seen by ambulance personnel for smoke inhalation. The family dog is being credited with waking the residents alerting them to the fire.

**** According to a post on the Rock Springs Chamber Facebook page, you could soon be seeing more decorative city utility boxes around town. The Rock Springs Box Art Committee has received additional funds to wrap more utility boxes. The committee is asking artists to submit a copy of the original artwork for consideration. More details are available at the Rock Springs Chamber.

**** Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region office will be holding its last public regional open house tomorrow from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Green River location. Discussion on the upcoming hunting season will take place. Those unable to attend the meeting can participate through a live Zoom meeting option. Contact the Green River Game and Fish for details.

**** An interactive human trafficking awareness program will be taking place on Wednesday at Western Wyoming Community College. The event is called “In Her Shoes.” Attendees will have the opportunity to virtually experience the life of a 14-year-old trafficking victim as she reflects on the events that led her to where she is today and why she cannot simply leave. The program is free and gets under at 7:30 p.m. at Western’s atrium.

**** The spring cleanup at the Rock Springs Cemetery will be taking place next month. City officials are asking residents to start removing all flower decorations that are not in vases before Monday, April 4th. Flowers in vases may remain at the Rock Springs Cemetery all year long.