Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 1, 2021

**** Three University of Wyoming students were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident on US 287 Saturday evening. The accident occurred a few miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border in Larimer County, Colorado. University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel made the announcement Sunday in a prepared statement. More information here.

**** Today, the Wyoming State Legislatures will begin in-person sessions in Cheyenne. The in-person sessions are scheduled to last for a month, with over 300 proposed bills currently on the agenda. The legislature’s in-person sessions were delayed due to safety and health concerns during the pandemic. The state legislature did meet virtually Jan. 19 – 21 and Jan. 27 through Feb. 5. More information here.

**** Starting today, a portion of Broadway Street near the former First Security Bank building in Downtown Rock Springs may be closed to traffic at various times. Rocky Mountain Power will be performing various work in upgrading the power system as part of the building’s renovation project. Parking around the work zone will be unavailable, with some traffic closure also expected. Traffic can route around the area by using South Main Street. This project is expected to last through Friday.

**** Over the weekend, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County. In total, Wyoming reported 32. The county’s active case count was 85 as of Sunday afternoon, with 1,080 in the state. The WDH also reported just over 84,500 first doses of the COVID vaccinations had been administered in Wyoming. Nearly 45,000-second doses have been given.

