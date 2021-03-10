Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 10, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sweetwater County and the surrounding area through this afternoon. We should be partly sunny today, but we could also receive another one to two inches of snow accumulation today, with lingering snow showers tonight and continuing through Thursday night. High today – 36. Low tonight – 16. Thursday’s high – 35

**** The City of Rock Springs and Green River will be meeting this week to discuss the current facing-cover requirements in city buildings. On Monday, Governor Mark Gordon stated the statewide mask mandate would be lifted as of this coming Tuesday, March 16. Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said the staff would meet on Thursday, but he said it sounds like there will be no masks required at city buildings, such as the Family Recreation Center, Civic Center, and City Hall.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust said that the City is more than likely going to continue the mask mandate in its buildings. However, it might be eased a little bit at the Recreation Center.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health daily report, **** Just five new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County on Tuesday. The county’s active case count was shown to be at 63, with 979 active cases in the state. The WDH did announce the state’s COVID-related death toll increased by nine yesterday to now total 691. None of the latest deaths were from Sweetwater County.

**** The City of Green River’s Environmental Systems Division hired a contractor to recycle the used concrete that has been stored at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The used concrete, which came from capital improvement projects, contractors, and residential users, was crushed and made into a material that can be used as a road base and cobble to be used on multiple Public Works projects.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowgirls have made it to the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament finals in Las Vegas after defeating Boise State 53-38 last night. The Cowgirls have now won their last five games and will play Fresno State tonight at 9 p.m. in the championship game. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 8:30 p.m. More information here. More information here.

**** The Wyoming Cowboys will start play today at noon in the men’s tournament. The Pokes play San Jose State in their opening game. Broadcast time is 11:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

**** The Lyman and Mountain View boys and girls basketball teams start their 3A state championship basketball quests today. In the girl’s tournament, Lyman will meet Wheatland at 9 a.m. with Mountain View playing Douglas at 10:30 this morning. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report