Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 11, 2021

Local News:

**** After a snowy Wednesday, more of the white stuff is on the way to the Cowboy State. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the southeastern part of the state from early Friday until Sunday night, with the heaviest snowfall expected Saturday morning. Forecasters call for 18-28 inches of snow in Cheyenne, Wheatland, and Torrington areas, along with winds causing blizzard-like conditions.

In Sweetwater County, we can expect scattered snow showers this morning and again tonight with little or no accumulation. Our best chance of more snow is Friday night, with 1 to 3 inches possible and a 70% chance of snow Saturday. Also Saturday, winds could be gusting to 35 mph. The snow percentage falls to 40% on Sunday. High today – 35 Low tonight – 17 Friday – 35

**** Only three new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Sweetwater County by the Wyoming Department of Health. The county’s active case count was listed at 65, with 999 active cases in the state. Over 105,000 first vaccine doses have been administered in Wyoming, with the nearly 66,000-second doses administered. More information here.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowgirls won their first-ever Mountain West Conference Tournament title last night, defeating Fresno State 59-56. The Cowgirls entered the tournament as the seventh seed. The win was their sixth straight and put them into the NCAA Tournament. The Cowgirls will find out their first-round opponent Monday night. More information here.

**** The Wyoming Cowboys also had a big day Wednesday in Las Vegas, defeating San Jose State 111-80. The 111 points are the most points ever scored by a Wyoming team in the men’s tournament history. The Cowboys will now face top-seeded San Diego State at 1 p.m. today. The game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

**** The Lyman girls will play for the 3A state basketball title this afternoon against Douglas. Yesterday, the Eagles defeated Wheatland and Worland to make it to the championship game. The Mountain View girls lost their opening game to Douglas and will play Newcastle this morning at 9 in a loser-out contest.

In the 3A boy’s tournament, Mountain View will play for the championship against Worland. The Buffalos opened the tournament with a win over Rawlins and then defeated Buffalo. The Lyman boys lost to Buffalo in their opening game and will play a loser-out game against Rawlins at 10:30 this morning.

Latest Obituaries:

