Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 11, 2022

March 11, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s Wyo4News stories.

**** A warmer but windy day is coming our way with well below chill factors expected. High today is expected to be 29 with wind gusts to near 30 mph. A warm night with an expected low of 13, still with breezy conditions. Warmer weather is coming this weekend, with highs in the low to mid-40s.

**** Congratulations to the Green River High School for being honored yesterday in Casper by Vitalant Blood Services. The Wolves won the 2022 statewide High School State Blood Drive Challenge for collecting more pints of blood than any high school in the state. Green River’s 295 pints of blood was collected this past January during the local Blood Drive Challenge, an event sponsored in part by WyoRadio.

**** The Broadway Theater is now selling tickets for the Utah Shakespeare Festival performance of Much Ado About Nothing. The play will be presented on Monday, April 4. Tickets can be purchased at rsdowntown.com, with free admission being offered to Western and local high school students with a student ID.

**** Cheyenne Frontier Days announced their concert lineup for 2022. Jason Aldean will kick off the series on July 22 followed by performances by Dierks Bentley, Parker McCollum, Kid Rock, and Sam Hunt. Brooks and Dunn will close the Frontier Day’s concert series on July 30.

**** The Rock Springs Miners semi-pro hockey teams have canceled their scheduled game tonight and Saturday night against the Bozeman Stingers. No reason was given for the cancelations.

**** Wyoming Cowboys have advanced to the semi-finals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas. The Cowboys defeated UNLV yesterday 59-56. The win was Wyoming’s first victory over UNLV in Vegas since 2003. The Pokes will meet Boise State tonight. Broadcast time is 7 p.m. with tip-off at 7:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

San Diego State and Colorado State will meet in tonight’s other semi-final game.

**** Area results for yesterday’s play at the 4A and 3A boys state basketball tournaments in Casper had Cheyenne East beating the Rock Springs Tigers 69-46. The Tiger boys will now play Riverton this afternoon. The Lyman boys lost 63-29 to Rawlins and will play Kemmerer this afternoon. Both those games are losers out.

In the girl’s tournaments, Green River lost to Thunder Basin 47-38. The Lady Wolves will play Campbell County this morning. Cheyenne East handled Rock Springs 62-24. The Lady Tigers will go against Cheyenne Central this morning. Both are loser-out games.

Lyman advanced to the 3A girls semi-finals with a 47-35 win over Torrington. They now meet Buffalo tonight while the Mountain girls lost 64-40 to Douglas and will now meet Newcastle this morning in a loser-out game.