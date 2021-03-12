Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 12, 2021

Advertisement

Local News:

**** Yesterday evening around 7:30, the Sweetwater County Public Health sent out a notice that they have extra Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations. They are offering these doses to anyone who wants the vaccine. If interested text, 307-922-6258. A return text will be sent to you.

**** On Thursday, nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Sweetwater County and 89 in the state by the Wyoming Department of Health. The county’s active case count was listed at 57, with the state active case count at 1,027. More information here.

**** Yesterday, during his State of the City Address, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said the state of the city is stable. During the address, delivered at the Rock Springs Chamber Luncheon, Kaumo talked about challenges facing the city in revenue and funding but said there had been no discussion to layoffs or furloughs of any city employees. He also discussed the city’s ambulance service’s current state, which Sweetwater County is terminating at the end of the month. The mayor said committees are looking at all of the options to keep the service, but questions need to be answered before a final decision is made. More information here.

**** The University of Wyoming will feature four abbreviated in-person commencement ceremonies in May for the UW graduating class of 2021. More information here.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowboys basketball season appears to have come to an end yesterday with their 69-66 loss to top-seeded San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Pokes finished the season with a 14-11 mark.

**** Both the Lyman girls and Mountain View boys fell yesterday in the 3A state basketball championship games. The Lyman girls lost 51-11 to Douglas, with the Mountain View boys falling 55-49 to Worland. The Lyman boys lost 50-43 in the consolation championship game.

**** Today, the 4A basketball tournament begins. The Green River Lady Wolves will open play this morning at 9 a.m. against Cheyenne East. In the boy’s tournament, Green River will battle Thunder Basin at noon, and Rock Springs will go up against Cheyenne Central at 1:30.

Latest Obituaries:

