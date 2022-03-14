Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 14, 2022

March 14, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s Wyo4News stories.

**** We can expect a nice sunny day with winds at 10 to 20 mph. Today’s high will be 43 with an overnight low of 23. Tuesday will be warmer with a high near 53. We will fall back into the mid-40s on Wednesday.

**** Members of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1499 and the City of Rock Springs will continue their negotiation process for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement tonight at City Hall. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will both be meeting in regular sessions tomorrow.

**** The third display of this year’s Youth Art Exhibits at the Community Arts Center is now on display. Nearly 150 students from Desert View and Stagecoach Elementary Schools have their art projects displayed through March 19. National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays of District #1 student’s artwork all spring. There is no cost to view the display.

Sponsor

Sports

**** Wyoming Cowboys will play Indiana Tuesday night in a “First Four” game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The game will be played in Dayton, Ohio. According to tournament officials, the 25-8 Cowboys were the last team to make the 68-team tournament lineup. Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com with tip-off scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Boise State, San Diego State, and Colorado State also received tournament invites.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will also see postseason action as they have been invited to play in the WNIT tournament. Their first-round opponent and game location will be announced later today.