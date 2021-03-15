Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 15, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Areas around Cheyenne were reporting snow totals of 18 to nearly 30 inches as of late Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the official total of just under 26 inches beat a previous two-day day record going back to 1979.

Schools in Cheyenne, Casper, and other Wyoming school districts in the central and southeast parts of the state are canceled today.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced the closure of state facilities and state offices in Laramie County, adding that Wyoming State Legislature will not be meeting today as well.

**** No school today at the University of Wyoming as they dig out from this weekend’s snowstorm. Some area schools are not in session this week with their scheduled spring breaks.

**** The weather today here in Sweetwater County, we can expect partly sunny skies today with winds at 10 to 25 mph. High today will be 44. Tonight, there is a slight chance of some snow showers that could carry into Tuesday morning. Little or no accumulation is expected. Tuesday’s high will be cooler at 37. Wednesday, we will warm back up to 43, and we could see the low 50s by Friday. See the local seven-day forecast here.

**** The Rock Spring Police Department will be hosting the 2021 Jackalope Jump this Saturday at Wataha Pond near the Rock Springs golf course. Money raised from the event provides support to Special Olympic Wyoming athletes. You can still sign up a team by contacting the Rock Springs Police Department office.

**** There is a lot of excess water along Blairtown Road in Rock Springs due to a water line break. The water line runs between Green River and Rock Springs and is used to help fill water tanks in Rock Springs. Water to the line has been shut off so repairs can be made.

Sports:

The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team will find out this evening who their first-round opponent in the upcoming NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

John Ussery – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report