Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 15, 2022

March 15, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s Wyo4News.

**** We should be sunny today, but we do have a slight chance of some rain later this afternoon which could turn into snow showers tonight. It will be windy today and tonight with wind gusts to 35 mph. It will be cooler Wednesday with wind conditions continuing. Tomorrow’s high will be 43. We should be back into the 50s by the weekend.

**** The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting in regular sessions tonight at their City Halls. Both meetings will get underway at 7 p.m. Agendas can be found at Wyo4News.com.

**** Governor Mark Gordon has signed an Executive Order rescinding the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. To facilitate efforts to address the state’s nursing shortage, the Governor has also signed an Executive Order to allow nurses and nursing assistants licensed in other jurisdictions to provide nursing care in Wyoming in order to address staffing shortages.

**** The Ray Lovato Recycling Center has announced the expansion of recycling services. They now accept polystyrene foam, also known as EPS, for recycling. This material is often used in food service packaging, building materials, and packaging materials for fragile goods like televisions and computers. All EPS foam dropped off for recycling must be clean and dry with EPS packaging peanuts bagged separately.

**** Bear season has begun in Grand Teton National Park as male grizzly bears are starting to emerge from their dens. Adult male grizzly bears typically emerge from hibernation in March, with females and their young usually emerging between April and early May.

Sports

**** Wyoming Cowboys will play Indiana tonight in Dayton, Ohio, in an NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament game. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with tip-off scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

**** It was announced Monday the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team would host Idaho State in the opening round of the Women’s NIT basketball tournament. The game will be aired on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 6:30 p.m.