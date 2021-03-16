Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 16, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** We could see some isolated snow showers today with winds increasing this afternoon to 15 to 20 mph and gust near 30 mph. Those winds will decrease slightly tonight. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with light winds. High today – 38 Low Tonight – 24. Wednesday’s High – 43. We could be near 50 on Thursday and into the low 50’s on Friday, the last official day of winter. See the full local seven-day forecast here.

**** Starting April 1, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will reduce the hours of both their COVID-19 swabbing station and outpatient lab services. On April 1, the drive-through swabbing station will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The outpatient lab services will be available from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekends. Memorial Hospital’s face covering requirement and limited visitation will remain in effect until further notice.

**** Monday’s Wyoming Department of Health report shows 17 new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County since last Friday’s report. The county’s active case number is down to 37, with just over 1,000 active cases in the state. Over 115,00 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, with second doses given numbering over 73,000. More information here.

**** The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting in regular sessions tonight at 7 at their respective City Halls. Agendas for both meetings can be found here.

**** According to a Facebook post from Governor Mark Gordon, state offices in Cheyenne will remain closed today “as we continue to dig out from this historic 2-day snowstorm.” The Wyoming Legislature will also not be meeting again today.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team found out last night they will face UCLA in their opening game of the NCAA Basketball Tournament. That game will tip-off next Monday at 8 p.m. Mountain Time. The Cowgirls are the No. 14 seed in the Hemisfair Region. UCLA is the No. 3 seed. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

None

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report