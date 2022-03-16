Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 16, 2022

March 16, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s Wyo4News stories.

**** It looks like we are in for a cloudy day with winds increasing to 30 mph this afternoon and into the evening hours. High today at 46. Low tonight at 20. Thursday should be sunny with lighter winds, but cooler with a high of 41. Warmer Friday at 47. The weekend will be pleasant with a high of 54 on the last official day of winter and Spring arrives on Sunday with some possible rain showers and a high of 53.

**** At Tuesday night Rock Springs City Council meeting, after a long public comment period on allowing chickens to be raised within city limits, Mayor Tim Kaumo suggested that residents get in touch with their council members to share thoughts on the subject to give the council a better idea of how many residents are in favor versus how many are opposed to the idea. Currently, chickens are not allowed to be kept within the city limits of Rock Springs.

**** Governor Gordon issued a statement Tuesday in response to the proposed “good neighbor” plan recently announced by the Environmental Protection Agency. The Clean Air Act’s “good neighbor” provision requires the EPA and states to address interstate transport of air pollution that affects downwind states’ ability to attain and maintain certain air quality standards. According to a statement from Gordon, the EPA’s plan would penalize Wyoming’s energy industries and target western, energy-producing states.



**** Yesterday, J.R. Simplot Company was named by the Environmental Protection Agency as one of 93 U.S. manufacturing plants earning the agency’s Energy Star certification in 2021. Energy Star certified plants are verified by the EPA to be among the most energy-efficient plants within their industries.

**** Grand Teton National Park had the most recorded visitors in its history in 2021. The park hosted 3,885,230 recreation visits last year, 10 percent most than the previous visitation record set back in 2018. In addition, six of the twelve months in 2021 also had their highest ever recreation visits for that month.

**** Wyoming Cowboys lost 66-58 last night to Indiana in an NCAA Men’s Basketball “First Four” Tournament game. The loss ends the Pokes season with a 25-9 record. The 25 wins are the most for a Cowboy team since the 2014-15 season.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball will host Idaho State Thursday in the opening round of the Women’s NIT basketball tournament. The game will be aired on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 6:30 p.m.