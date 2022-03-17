Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 16 – March 17, 2022

March 17, 2022 — Here is a recap of today’s Wyo4News stories.

**** We will be turning sunny but cooler today with winds at 10 to 25 mph today and tonight. Today’s high will be 40. The low tonight is around 20. We will warm back up to 47 on Friday, with those breezy conditions continuing. Saturday is the last full day of winter, and we will celebrate with a spring-like high of 57. Spring officially arrives Sunday morning with a slight chance of rain showers and a high of 53.

**** Happy St. Patrick’s Day – Local and statewide law enforcement agencies will be on a heightened alert for reckless and impaired driving today and through the weekend.

St. Patrick’s Day fact – Eating corn beef and cabbage today is an American tradition, not Irish. The Irish love roast beef with all the fixings and apple tarts. And in case you partake in too much of the green ale today, an Irish hangover cure is a sandwich featuring two slices of buttered bread stuffed with Irish potato chips. Then wash it down with a “Flat 7-Up”, a combination of hot water and 7-Up.

**** The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is in the process of organizing a Fourth of July Parade. The event is called the Liberty Parade and is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on America’s birthday. Parade entries are now being accepted at the Rock Springs Chamber office.

**** The City of Green River posted a Facebook notice that the Carl T Williams shooting range will be closed this morning for maintenance work. They expect the shooting range to be open by noon today.

**** The Rock Springs Main Street/URA and the Community Fine Arts Center are teaming up to present the second annual Artist and Maker’s Market at Bunning Hall on Saturday, March 26th. The event gives the public an opportunity to see and acquire work by local artists in a variety of forms including paintings, glass art, quilts, home décor, and edible treats. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sports

**** Congratulations to Rock Springs Lady Tiger basketball players Brenli Jenkins and Kamrynn James and the Green River Lady Wolves Megan Counts. All three were named to the 4A Girls All-State Basketball teams. For Jenkins, it is her fourth year to be selected All-State. On the boy’s side, Dylan Taylor of Green River was named to the 4A All-State team for the second straight year.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball will host Idaho State tonight in an opening-round game of the Women’s NIT basketball tournament. The game will be aired on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 6:30 p.m.

**** On Wednesday, Cowboy basketball players Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado were named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Men’s All-District Teams. The pair helped lead the Pokes to 25 wins and an invitation into this year’s NCAA Basketball Championships.