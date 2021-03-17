Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** As of 9 a.m. I-80 is open in both directions across the state.

**** With today being St. Patrick’s Day, law enforcement officials are asking those who plan to celebrate the day to do so with caution and have a designated plan in effect.

**** We will gradually become sunny today with light winds today and Thursday. Sunny and warm on Friday. High today – 43. Low tonight -25 Thursday – near 50 and Friday, the last official day of winter, the high will be 55. Springs arrives Saturday morning with a slight chance of a snow shower in the morning but highs in the upper 40s. See the seven-day local forecast here.

**** Last night, the Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved to allow Mayor Tim Kaumo to draft a letter to the Sweetwater County Commissioners, requesting them to extend the ambulance contract services of Sweetwater Medics and Castle Rock Medical Center to at least the end of June. Back in December, the County Commissioners voted to terminate those services at the end of this month. See the full story here.

**** The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently announced that the spring turkey hunting had been moved back to April 20 in four or five hunt areas in the state. The department said the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission decided to change the spring turkey season starting dates “to align more appropriately the bird’s biology, simplify regulations and increase hunter opportunity.” Check the Game and Fish website for more details on the affected areas.

**** Just four new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Sweetwater County by the Wyoming Department of Health. Tuesday’s report showed the county with 33 active cases. The state’s active case count was 963. The WDH also reported two more COVID-related deaths in the state, bringing the state’s death toll to 693. Neither resident was from Sweetwater County. More information here.

**** The 2021 Jackalope Jump to raise funds for Special Olympic Wyoming athletes and families will take place Saturday at the Wataha Pond in Rock Springs. Teams can still sign up to take the plunge. More information here.

Sports:

**** Wyoming Cowboy basketball player Marcus Williams was named a finalist for the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year by College Insider. He is one of 30 finalists for the award. Earlier this month, Williams was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year by both the coaches and Media.

