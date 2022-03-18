Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 18, 2022

March 18, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s Wyo4News stories.

**** Expect a mostly sunny day today with 10 to 25 mph winds during the day and into the night. The high today will be 48, with an overnight low of 24. Saturday will bring increasing cloudiness with a high of 54. Spring arrives on Sunday with a good chance of snow showers early Sunday morning, with rain showers taking over during the day. Sunday’s high will be near 50. Cooling on Monday with a high of 40.

Sponsor

**** According to a new Wallethub.com survey, Wyoming is in the top half of the country for people resigning from their jobs. According to the Wallethub findings, Wyoming’s resignation rate over the last 12 months is 3.28%, the 18th highest in the nation. Alaska had the highest 12-month resignation rate at 3.98%. New York state was the lowest at 1.87%.

**** With the arrival of spring on Sunday, this is the final weekend of the Downtown Rock Springs Snowman Stroll promotion. The artistic, life-sized snowman created by Wyoming artists will be removed from the downtown area to make way for warmer weather promotions.

**** The Sweetwater Events Complex announced that the Little River Band would be part of the concert lineup for this year’s Wyoming Big Show. The band will perform on Wednesday, August 3. The Little River Band has been performing since 1975, with their biggest success coming in the late 70s and early 80s. Other Big Show concert announcements are expected soon.

Sponsor

Sports

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball had to go into overtime last night but came away with a 76-73 home win over Idaho State in the opening round of the Women’s NIT basketball tournament. The Cowgirls will now host Tulsa on Sunday in a second-round game. The game will be aired on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, with the game starting at 2:00 p.m. See more here.

**** UW wrestler Stephan Buchanan won his first matches Thursday at the NCAA Championships in Detroit. Buchanan is seeded No. 2 at 197-pounds will wrestle today in the quarterfinals. Three other Cowboy wrestlers went 1 and 1 on the day and are still competing in the consolation brackets. See more here.