Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 19, 2021

Local News:

**** We will enjoy warm, sunny, light wind weather on this last official day of winter. High today at 59 with some 60s in the area. Tonight’s low at 33. Saturday, Spring arrives with a 70 percent chance of some early morning snow showers that will turn into rain later in the day. High – 51. Sunday will be mostly sunny but cooler with a high of 41. The seven-day local forecast here.

**** The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting just over 119,000 first COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in the state, with the number of second vaccines administered at over 75,700. The Sweetwater County District Board of Health announced Thursday; the county is opening up the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone age 16 and over for the Pfizer vaccine and 18 and older for the Moderna and Janssen vaccine. The vaccine appointments are available at various locations in Sweetwater County, which are listed at Wyo4News.com. Just three new COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday in Sweetwater County by the WDH. More information here.

**** By a vote of 19-11, the Wyoming Senate defeated a bill to repeal Wyoming’s death penalty. In 2019 a similar bill also was repealed in the State Senate by an 18-12 vote. Currently, Wyoming has no individuals on death row. The last execution in the state took place in 1992.

**** Governor Gordon has ordered all U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff through Monday to honor victims of the recent shootings in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The Tuesday evening shootings by a single suspect left eight people dead.

**** The Downtown Rock Springs/URA announced that this year’s Blues and Brews event would be taking place on the same pre-Father’s Day Saturday as the annual Rods and Rails Car Show. Rods and Rails will take place during the day on Saturday, June 19, on South Main Street, with Blues and Brews taking place that same Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. in Bunning Park. Both events were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Sports:

**** The high school soccer season begins today. The Green River Lady Wolves and Wolves will host Star Valley at 3 and 5 p.m., while the Rock Springs girls and boys will be at Thunder Basin. The area high school outdoor track season will start Saturday, with many area teams competing at the Lyman Invitational.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team held their first practice session yesterday in San Antonio, Texas. The Cowgirls are preparing for their first-round NCAA tournament game against UCLA, which will take place Monday night at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 7:30.

Latest Obituaries:

