Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 2, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories

Local News:

**** If you’re happy, it’s March because spring can be far away. Many area residents in Wyoming are happy to be done with February due to temperatures being colder than normal. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the Rock Springs and Green River were three degrees below normal with an average daytime/nighttime temperature of 21 degrees, the 20th coldest February since 1948. The area also received less than the average amount of precipitation.

Today we will enjoy a sunny, light wind day with a high of 37. Tonight will be clear and cool with a low of 13. Wednesday will again be mostly sunny with a high near 40. We do have a slight chance of snow showers Thursday morning.

**** This being the first Tuesday of the month, both the Green River and Rock Springs City Councils will be in regular sessions tonight. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls. Agendas can be found here.

**** On Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County, with the county’s active case count standing at 82. Wyoming’s total number of active cases stood at 1,054. The state-wide number of vaccine first doses administered was just over 96,500, with close to 58,000-second doses administered. More information here.

**** A bill has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature that would repeal the Wyoming death penalty. Senate Bill 150 is being sponsored by seven state senators and seven state representatives. In 2020 the state House supported the repeal of the state’s death penalty, but the bill fell three votes shy in the state Senate. Currently, Wyoming has just one inmate facing the death penalty. The last execution in Wyoming took place in 1992 by lethal injection.

**** Yesterday, House Bill 75 passed its first reading in the State House. HB 75, a voter ID bill, would require all in person-voters to show a Wyoming driver’s license or other specified types of photo id, such as a passport or, for seniors, a Medicare insurance card.

**** Sweetwater County School District #1 will be holding the first of two virtual forums tonight to share information on the effects of proposed budget cuts to the district by the Wyoming State Legislature. Last year, Governor Gordon asked school districts to consider the effects of 10% funding cuts caused by the current pandemic and lost state revenues from the energy industry.

Tonight’s forum will take place beginning at 6 p.m. with a second forum Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Here is a link to view the forums.

**** The City of Rock Springs is asking residents for their input by taking a quick survey. The surveys are five questions or less and, according to a Facebook post by the City, take no more than one to two minutes to complete. Surveys are expected to cover a wide range of topics such as budgeting, sidewalks, park amenities, and more. A link to the survey can be found on the City of Rock Springs Facebook page. More information and links here.

Sports:

**** Wyoming Cowboy football is planning on having their spring practice and the annual Brown and Gold game this year. Last season spring season, and games were canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s spring practice season is scheduled to start April 6 with the Brown and Gold scrimmage game on May 8 at War Memorial Stadium.

At this point, the Cowboys will return a veteran team with their entire starting offensive line, starting offensive backfield, and receivers who accounted for 90% of the team’s total passing yards, all expected to play in 2021. The defense also returns many starters as well.

Latest Obituaries:

