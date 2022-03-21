Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 21, 2022

March 21, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s Wyo4News stories.

**** We will be mostly sunny today with winds at 10 to 30 mph. High today at 41. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 21. Tuesday will be a bit warmer at 46, and we could see the mid-50s by Wednesday.

Sponsor

**** WYDOT and contract crews will begin working on the northbound bridge over the Green River on Uinta Drive in Green River beginning tomorrow. Starting Tuesday, traffic will be diverted to the southbound bridge, with one traveling lane in each direction. Travelers are advised to be aware of possible delays. The lane closures are currently scheduled to last until the end of June.

**** Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will be ending its no-cost COVID-19 Drive-thru Swab Station services this coming Saturday, the 26. The drive-thru will open this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Saturday. The hospital has operated the site since March 2020.

**** Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region office will be holding a series of public open houses starting today and concluding with a final open house/meeting on March 29 in Green River. This week’s meetings will take place in Cokeville, Baggs, Mountain View, Evanston, and Kemmerer. Written comments may be submitted in person at the meetings or online. We have specific dates and times and an online submission link here.

**** The Wyoming Council for Women, knowns as the WCW, is currently seeking nominations for Wyoming’s outstanding female entrepreneurs. Nomination forms are now available at wyomingwomenscouncil.org. According to the WCW website, nominees must be women who own or operate a Wyoming-based business that has continuously operated for at least three years. Nominees may nominate themselves or be nominated by another individual. The entry deadline is April 30, 2022.

Sponsor

Sports

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team has advanced to the third round of the WNIT with a dramatic 97-90 triple-overtime win over Tulsa Sunday afternoon in Laramie. The Cowgirls will now host UCLA this Thursday. UCLA beat Air Force Sunday 61-45.

**** UW 197-pound wrestler Stephan Buchanan ended his season Saturday with a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships in Detroit. The Cowboy junior earned All-American honors for the second straight year in compiling a 28-2 season record.