Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 22, 2021

Local News:

**** Spring is starting out a bit on the cool side. This time of the year, the Rock Springs/Green River average high should be close to 50 degrees, but The National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for daytime temperatures to average about 10 degrees below normal.

We will start out the week mostly sunny with winds at 10 to 25 mph today and tonight. High today – near 40. Low tonight at 25 with a slight chance of snow after midnight into Tuesday morning. Some accumulation is possible. Tuesday’s high will be 39. Local seven-day forecast here.

**** With spring break over for many local students, a reminder that even though the new statewide health order went into effect last Tuesday, including the elimination of the mask mandate, face coverings are still required at all times during indoor school events, class time, while riding busses. More information here.

**** On Friday, the University of Wyoming announced the adjustment in their spring semester plan in light of the easing COVID-19 pandemic. This adjustment will allow for more in-person, on-site instruction throughout the semester.

UW President Ed Seidel stated, “We realize that many students, based on our original plan, have already made plans to go elsewhere and complete the semester online. They definitely will be able to do so, but for those who’d like to continue with a campus experience, we’re able to welcome them to stay.”

Students in UW residence halls will be allowed to remain through the end of the semester and will be assessed additional housing and dining fees.

The final day of classes is May 6, with finals week May 10-14.

**** The Sweetwater County Library System’s Discovery Center will be open to the public beginning today. The Discovery Center, located at the Downtown Rock Springs location, will have a ribbon-cutting at 10:15 this morning to mark the opening. At this time, the library will only be taking reservations for groups of up to 25 people at certain time slots allowing the staff to properly sanitize the area between group visits.

**** The Rock Springs Civic Center is once again scheduling Inflatable, Pool, and Climbing Wall Parties. Those interested can call the Civic Center for details and reservations.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will take on UCLA tonight in their opening game of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Cowgirls have won their last six games and are seeded No. 14. Third-seeded UCLA finished third in the PAC-12 this season. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 7:30 with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m.

Latest Obituaries:

