Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 23, 2021

Local News:

**** We have a 40% chance of snow today with less than an inch of accumulation possible. Winds will be increasing to 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. We could continue to have some snow flurries tonight with those winds still gusting to 30 mph. High today – 37 Low tonight – 24. Wednesday should be sunny and warmer, with a high of 43. The seven-day local forecast here.

**** Monday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health showed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since last Friday’s report. The county’s active case count was listed at 48. More information here.

**** Statewide, nearly 126,000 first vaccine doses and close to 82,000-second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered. Just over 3,000 of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines have also been administered. According to local public health officials, anyone 16 years and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, while those 18 and older can receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

**** The Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition has finalized 2020 fundraising numbers and reports raising nearly $1.1 million for Wyoming wildlife conservation efforts. That is record for the amount of dollars raised through the sale of the Wyoming Governor’s complimentary big game licenses for big-game licenses. Funds raised will assist a variety of wildlife conservation projects. Since the group formed in 2003, the Coalition has funded over $9.8 million in conservation projects.

**** The Rock Springs City Council will have a special meeting Thursday to initiate the negotiation process between the City and members of the Municipal Employees Union, UMWA Local 4893. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:00 in the City Hall downstairs conference room.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team’s season came to an end last night with a 69-48 loss to UCLA in the opening round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament in Texas. The Cowgirls finished the year with a 14-10 record and their first-ever Mountain West Conference Tournament championship. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Steven Dale Myers – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report