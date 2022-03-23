Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 23, 2022

March 23, 2022

**** We will be warm today, about 10 degrees above the normal high temperature for this time of the year. By the weekend, we could see temperatures over 20 degrees above normal.

Look for sunny skies, light winds, and a high of 54 today. Thursday’s high will be 62, with the upper 60s on Friday with windy conditions. This coming weekend will be breezy, with highs near or just over 70 degrees.

Sponsor

**** Western Wyoming Community College is holding its annual Career and Transfer Fair today from 10 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the school’s Atrium. This is a free event for students and community members who are looking for career opportunities in Sweetwater County. Thirty businesses will be in attendance, along with five transfer schools.

**** Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region office will be holding a public open house in Mountain View today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school administration building. The purpose of the gathering is to discuss this year’s hunting season. Game and Fish will hold a similar open house Thursday evening in Evanston at the Uinta County Public Library.

**** Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, and Community Fine Arts Center announced winners of the second annual Mayor’s Arts Awards yesterday. The four award winners are Nina Tyler, Sarah Wessel, RJ Pieper, and The Sweetwater County Concert Association. The awards will be presented to the individuals and the organization on Thursday, March 31, at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs. The public is invited to the free awards ceremony, which will get underway at 5:30 p.m. with the awards presentations around 6:30.

**** A reminder that Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will end its COVID-19 drive-thru swab station and will no longer be offering no-cost testing after this Saturday. The drive-thru swab station will be open today, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After this Saturday, COVID-19 specimen collections can be arranged at curative.com.

**** The second annual Artist and Maker’s Market will take place this Saturday at Bunning Hal. The event gives the public an opportunity to see and acquire work by local artists. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday at Bunning Hall.

Sponsor

Sports

**** In area high school boys soccer from Tuesday, Lander defeated Lyman 9-0, and the Lyman girls also fell to Lander 9-1. No area matches are scheduled today.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team plays UCLA Thursday in the third round of the WNIT. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30 p.m.