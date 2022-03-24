Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 24, 2003

March 24, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s Wyo4News stories.

**** A nice warm Thursday is coming our way with a high today of 62. Low tonight of 30 and then warming to 67 on Friday. The weekend will be breezy, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

**** Governor Gordon, in accordance with President Biden’s directive, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset on Sunday, March 27, in honor of former Secretary of State Madeline Albright. Albright died Wednesday at age 84. She served as Secretary of State under President Clinton from 1997 to 2001.

**** According to a post on the City of Rock Springs Facebook page, the temporary greens at the White Mountain Golf Course are closed today. But, weather permitting, the golf course’s upper 18 holes will open at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tomorrow’s weather should be no problem, with the forecast calling for sunny skies and a high of 67.

**** Green River Animal Control will be hosting a vaccine clinic this Saturday. The dog and cat vaccine clinic will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. at Green River Animal Shelter at 80 Teton Boulevard and continue until vaccines are sold out. There is a cost associated with the type of vaccines needed by your dog or cat. Those prices can be found at Wyo4News.com. City tags and microchips will also be available for purchase.

**** Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region office will be holding a public open house in Evanston today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Uinta County Public Library. The purpose of the gathering is to discuss this year’s hunting season. Game and Fish will hold a similar open house Friday in Kemmerer at the South Lincoln Training Center. A final Game and Fish open house will take place Tuesday in Green River.

**** A reminder that Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will end its COVID-19 drive-thru swab station and will no longer be offering no-cost testing after this Saturday. The drive-thru swab station will be open today, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After this Saturday, COVID-19 specimen collections can be arranged at curative.com.

**** The second annual Artist and Maker’s Market will take place this Saturday at Bunning Hall. The event gives the public an opportunity to see and acquire work by local artists. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday at Bunning Hall with free admission.

Sports

**** In area high school boys and girls soccer today, Green River will host Jackson at 3 and 5 p.m. while Mountain View travels to Lander.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team plays UCLA tonight in the third round of the WNIT. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30 p.m.