Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 24, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Sunny with light to breezy conditions today. High today – 41. Increasing cloudiness during the night with a low of 24. Thursday has a slight chance of morning snow and rain showers during the day. High – 44. The local seven-day forecast here.

**** The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance on information concerning reports of nails being dumped on Reliance Road. According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies have been called three times in the last week concerning the roadway nail dumping. While the road has been swept, motorists and residents are advised to travel Reliance Road with caution and be on the lookout for any suspicious activity. If you have any knowledge of this case, please call the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

**** Last Saturday’s Jackalope Jump raised over $6,900 for Special Olympic Wyoming athletes. A total of 60 people took the chilling plunge into the Wataha Park pond ranging in age from 7 to 70. Nice job by all.

**** Tuesday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health showed four new cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County on Monday. The county’s active case count was up slightly to 51, with one local hospitalization listed. More information here.

**** Pursuant to President Biden and Governor Gordon’s proclamations, all U.S. and State of Wyoming flags will be flying at high-staff until Saturday to honor the victims of Monday’s shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

**** State lawmakers hoping for the legalization of marijuana in Wyoming will have to wait for at least another legislative session. HB 209, which would have legalized both recreational and medical marijuana in the state, and HB 82 relating to medical marijuana use, both missed deadlines for further consideration by the House of Representatives for the current 2021 General Session. Both bills had passed out of committees.

**** Yesterday, the general manager of Casper’s Ford Wyoming Center announced that effective May 1, the civic center venue will be able to operate at 100% capacity. Current statewide COVID-19 health restrictions limit events for more than 500 people at 50% venue capacity. Those orders are set to expire on March 31. The seating capacity of the Ford Wyoming Center is just under 8,400 people.

Sports:

**** The Green River Wolves will be hosting a track and field meet today at Wolves Stadium. Many area teams, including Rock Springs, Farson-Eden, and Lyman will be competing. Field events started at 11 a.m. with the track events scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.

Latest Obituaries:

