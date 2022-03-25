Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 24 – March 25, 2022

March 25, 2022 — Here is a recap of today’s Wyo4News news stories.

**** Expect sunny skies and a high of 68 today. Some areas will see the low 70s. Saturday and Sunday will bring more sunshine, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Our first chance of rain could be Monday night, with a better chance on Tuesday, with highs dipping back into the 50s by Tuesday.

**** Green River Animal Control will be hosting a vaccine clinic tomorrow. The dog and cat vaccine clinic will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Green River Animal Shelter at 80 Teton Boulevard and continue until vaccines are sold out. There is a cost associated with the type of vaccines your dog or cat needs. Those prices can be found at Wyo4News.com. City tags and microchips will also be available for purchase.

**** Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region office will be holding a public open house in Kemmerer today at the South Lincoln Training Center. The purpose of the gathering is to discuss this year’s hunting season. A final Game and Fish open house will take place Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Green River office.

**** A reminder that Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will end its COVID-19 drive-thru swab station and will no longer be offering no-cost testing after tomorrow. The drive-thru swab station will be open today and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After Saturday, COVID-19 specimen collections can be arranged at curative.com.

**** The second annual Artist and Maker’s Market will occur tomorrow at Bunning Hall. The event allows the public to see and acquire work by local artists. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday at Bunning Hall with free admission.

Sports

**** In area high school girls’ soccer from Thursday, Green River girls lost to Jackson 4-1, and Lander defeated Mountain View 7-0. Area boys’ soccer from yesterday saw Jackson defeat the Green River boys 4-0 while Lander was a 6-1 winner over Mountain View. Today in boys and girls’ soccer, Rock Springs will host Star Valley at 3 and 5 p.m. The Lyman girls play Riverton in Pinedale and the Lyman boys battle Rawlins in Worland.

In area girls’ softball, Green River is at Kelly Walsh, and Rock Springs is on the road at Natrona County. Also taking place today, the Green River Invite Track meet with the Wolves hosting Rock Springs and seven other schools.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team saw their season end last night, losing in Laramie 82-81 in triple overtime to UCLA in the third round of the WNIT. The Cowgirls finished the season with a 17-13 record.