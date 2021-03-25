Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 25, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** A mostly cloudy day is in store for us, with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers mixed late this afternoon into the evening hours. High today – 43 Low tonight at 26. On Friday, we will remain cloudy, with another 30% chance of snow shower activity early in the day. The good news, we will warm-up for the weekend with Saturday’s high at 47 and Sunday at 56. Your seven-day local forecast here.

**** The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting in a special session today to begin negotiations with the UMWA Local 4893, representing some city workers. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. in the City Hall Downstairs Conference Room.

**** Wyoming Senators Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso have joined other Republican Senators on a resolution calling on the Biden Administration to correctly refer to the surge of illegal immigrants along the county’s southern border as a crisis.

Lummis stated, “This is the largest surge in migration in two decades, yet the Biden Administration refuses to call it a crisis.” Lummis added, “ It’s time to acknowledge the reality that this a security and humanitarian crisis and take action. We need to secure the border now.”

Senator Barrasso announced on social media that he and 17 other Senate members would be traveling to the border today to speak with Border Patrol agents.

**** Yesterday, the Wyoming House of Representatives passed a proposal to expand Medicaid eligibility in the state. The bill would allow the state to develop a plan to expand Medicaid coverage to Wyoming residents whose income is at or below 138% of the federal poverty level. It is estimated that this could aid about 24,000 state residents in its first two years.

**** Just one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Sweetwater County yesterday by the Wyoming Department of Health. A total of 68 new cases in the state. Sweetwater County’s active case count fell to 43 Wednesday, with just over 1,000 total active cases reported in Wyoming. More information here.

**** The Green River Mural Committee is still taking proposals for design and installation for a new art mural on the Castillon building’s eastern wall in Downtown Green River on East Flaming Gorge Way.

The mural committee states the artwork must fit into Green River and Southwest Wyoming’s culture and history, along with a patriotic theme. The deadline for mural submissions is the coming Monday. Contact the Green River URA Main Street Agency for more information.

Sports:

**** The first track meet of the season was held yesterday at Green River’s Wolves Stadium. Evanston won the combined boys and girls team competition with Rock Springs third, Green River fifth, and Farson-Eden twelfth. A total of 13 schools competed in the event. More information here.

**** Green River will host Jackson today in high school soccer. The girl’s match will begin at 3 p.m. with the boys to follow around 5 p.m. Also, Mountain View boys and girls will be at Lander. More information here.

